JasmyCoin (JASMY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $90.32 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $90.32 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About JasmyCoin

JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,299,999,677 tokens. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

