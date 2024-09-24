Dymension (DYM) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

Dymension (DYM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $354.77 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dymension alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00267326 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,715,285 coins and its circulating supply is 204,127,861 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,696,778 with 204,077,845 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.78107242 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $21,890,583.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dymension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dymension and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.