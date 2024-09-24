HI Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $238,894.32 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001161 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,097.75 or 1.00248721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008032 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047347 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $254,392.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.