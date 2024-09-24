dForce USD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,414.62 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and approximately $7,414.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99606478 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,994.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

