PayPal USD Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $725.73 million and approximately $18.58 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 725,764,599 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 722,397,435.913136. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99977986 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $16,262,581.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

