Coinbase Wrapped BTC Price Tops $63,544.33 (CBBTC)

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market capitalization of $187.08 million and approximately $34.78 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for approximately $63,544.33 or 1.00958230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coinbase Wrapped BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00267326 BTC.

About Coinbase Wrapped BTC

Coinbase Wrapped BTC launched on September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 2,944 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 2,944.02886782. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 63,083.9853305 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $32,326,393.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinbase Wrapped BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.