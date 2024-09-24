Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 113,301 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 93.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,301 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PARA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,497,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

