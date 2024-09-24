Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Down 5.3%

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.31. 69,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 116,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Colonial Coal International Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$420.10 million, a PE ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 65.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Colonial Coal International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.