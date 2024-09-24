Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,304 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

