Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $636,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 32,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

