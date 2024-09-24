Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 3,164 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

