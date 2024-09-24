Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cormark cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.25.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE:BNS opened at C$72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$66.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.49. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$55.20 and a 52-week high of C$73.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0938104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.