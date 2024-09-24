Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Telesat Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of Telesat stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.
Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($5.34). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Telesat will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telesat Company Profile
Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.
