Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Telesat stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($5.34). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $111.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Telesat will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Telesat during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Telesat by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Telesat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC boosted its position in Telesat by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

