Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 26.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 314,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 813,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 82,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the second quarter worth $1,577,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

