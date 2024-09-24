Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.88

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.
Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF
The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.
Featured Stories
