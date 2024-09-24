Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.88

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.88 and last traded at $56.70, with a volume of 1987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.1596 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

About Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $522,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

