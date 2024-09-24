Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.25

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.25 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 14694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

