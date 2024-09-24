Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.95

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 9650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $886,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,153,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

