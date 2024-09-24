Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 52-Week High at $221.00

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $220.93, with a volume of 1700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $219.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 3,321.33%. The firm had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the second quarter worth $44,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

