Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $393.29

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $393.29 and last traded at $388.61, with a volume of 4904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $327.97 and a 200 day moving average of $320.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total value of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares in the company, valued at $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

