Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in CSLM Acquisition were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLM. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,329,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in CSLM Acquisition by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 355,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSLM Acquisition alerts:

CSLM Acquisition Price Performance

CSLM stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

CSLM Acquisition Profile

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSLM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSLM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.