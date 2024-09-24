First Light Asset Management LLC Makes New $8.07 Million Investment in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,002,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,000. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 1.45% of Savara at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Savara by 41.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Savara in the fourth quarter worth $9,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Savara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

SVRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $637.05 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.48.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

