Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 237,597 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 237,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,000. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $202.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.82 and a 52-week high of $206.30. The company has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,414 shares of company stock valued at $107,147,801. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

