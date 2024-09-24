Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.85% of Kairous Acquisition worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,747,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

KACL stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

