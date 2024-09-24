Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,767 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in TMT Acquisition were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TMT Acquisition by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in TMT Acquisition by 1,292.6% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 341,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 317,321 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of TMT Acquisition by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 288,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of TMT Acquisition by 354.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 258,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 201,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TMT Acquisition alerts:

TMT Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

TMTC stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. TMT Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22.

About TMT Acquisition

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TMT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.