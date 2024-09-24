53,965 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by 272 Capital LP

272 Capital LP bought a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. BILL accounts for 1.4% of 272 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BILL by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig purchased 21,124 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,415.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig acquired 21,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,525.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,415.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte acquired 42,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $2,095,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,372 shares of company stock worth $3,404,826. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.62 and a beta of 1.61. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.