First Light Asset Management LLC Has $55.68 Million Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

First Light Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,327,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90,653 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises 4.9% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $55,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 128,938 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth about $1,142,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,050,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,460.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Alphatec Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.40. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $145.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

