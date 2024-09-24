272 Capital LP Acquires 2,000 Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

272 Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Enfusion by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 201,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after buying an additional 191,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Enfusion by 167.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Stock Up 5.8 %

ENFN stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Enfusion Profile

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

