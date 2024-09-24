Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE AVNS opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
