Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Reduces Stock Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp reduced its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.89.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.