iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $107.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $108.53.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

