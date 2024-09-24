Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 184.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,931 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 1,084.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Stock Performance

CNDT stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $781.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Profile

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.