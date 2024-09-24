Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Invests $316,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 47,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 41.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 461,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAA. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.