Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

