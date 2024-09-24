Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Buys New Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Camping World by 6,495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 121,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $2,647,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camping World Stock Down 2.8 %

CWH opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.75 and a beta of 2.47. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $28.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,250.00%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

