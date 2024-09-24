Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 500 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 89,211.1% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.