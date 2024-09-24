Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Acquires New Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Evolus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $17.70.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

