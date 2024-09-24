Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 11,709 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $59.33 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.49.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

