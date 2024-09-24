Distillate Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 137,376.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,979 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,891 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $18,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Lennar by 1,841.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 94,294 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

