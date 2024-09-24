Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 114,744.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,725 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of PulteGroup worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $849,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 108.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 43,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 7.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 103,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other PulteGroup news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Trading Up 1.2 %

PulteGroup stock opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $145.84.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.