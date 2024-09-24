Atlas FRM LLC Has $7.30 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Atlas FRM LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,000 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America comprises 1.0% of Atlas FRM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atlas FRM LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $214.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $217.69.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,057,752.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,077,128.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PKG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.