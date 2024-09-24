Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $15.78 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 116,369.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,718 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $15,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 319.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,450,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,566 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $93,634,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 892,494 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $56,177,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,199,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 595,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of OMC opened at $102.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.30.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

