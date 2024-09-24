Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 74,910 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,091,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $198.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.