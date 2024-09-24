Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IDEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in IDEX by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEX from $265.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

IDEX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $210.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.09 and its 200-day moving average is $213.28.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.