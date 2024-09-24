Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 55,040 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,312,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $600,387,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 626,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII opened at $268.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

