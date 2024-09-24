Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer downgraded Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Get Etsy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETSY

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY remained flat at $54.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 149,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.33. Etsy has a twelve month low of $50.63 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. Etsy’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $116,395. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.