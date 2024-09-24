Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,264 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 60,011 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $76.73 and a 12 month high of $109.04.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

