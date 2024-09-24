Evergreen Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $242.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.29 and a 200-day moving average of $219.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $243.46.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

