Prom (PROM) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $5.75 or 0.00009019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $104.91 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.67351018 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,589,776.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

