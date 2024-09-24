United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $432.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 342,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 488,296 shares.The stock last traded at $350.07 and had previously closed at $355.59.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.75 and a 200 day moving average of $292.88.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
