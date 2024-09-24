Arena REIT (ASX:ARF) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Arena REIT (ASX:ARF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Arena REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08.

In related news, insider Helen Thornton bought 7,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.78 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of A$30,001.86 ($20,549.22). 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena REIT is an ASX200 listed property group that develops, owns and manages social infrastructure properties across Australia. Our current portfolio of social infrastructure properties is leased to a diversified tenant base in the growing early learning and healthcare sectors.

