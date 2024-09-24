Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,707 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SE. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SEA by 2,330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,593 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 101,249 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,154,904 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $82,483,000 after acquiring an additional 389,281 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SEA by 26.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,221 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $61,764,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $90.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,812.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Dbs Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.92.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

See Also

